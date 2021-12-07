DRAKESBORO — Raymond Earl Smith, 83, of Drakesboro, died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 12:34 p.m. at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was a sawmill worker.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Littlepage Smith; sons, Jimmy Smith and Thomas Smith; daughters, Loretha Smith, Rebecca Shaw, and Virginia Ewing; step-sons, David Groves, Darrell Groves, Timmy Groves, Rubin Groves, and Tommy Groves; step-daughters, Sherry Lindsey and Donna Meserve; and sister, Elsie Hocker.
Graveside funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented