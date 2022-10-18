SACRAMENTO — Raymond Harold “Bubby” Level, 68, of Sacramento, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his residence. He was a machine operator for General Electric Aviation and a member of Sacramento Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Denise Miller Level; kids, Misty (Eric) Emery, Nathan Level, and David Level; and brothers, Roger Level and Rick Level.
Service: Noon Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented