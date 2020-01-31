Raymond J. Davenport Jr. “Brother,” 75, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at home. He was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Raymond Sr. and Anna Lucille Davenport. Raymond was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a millwright. He loved traveling. Raymond was a black belt in karate and enjoyed cookouts with family, his two cats and motorcycles. He was also preceded in death by brothers David Davenport and Robert Davenport; and sisters Margaret Ann Bolton (Jackie) and Dinah Ray Cook “Sissy.”
He is survived by a brother, Daniel G. Davenport (Carolyn); sisters Rose Deno (Jerry), Kathy Jane Davenport and Katy Sue Hempfling (Ricky); niece Misty Hutchins (Jake); and several other nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
