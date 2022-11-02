HARDINSBURG — Raymond Kappesser, 87, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Louisville. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and a retired butcher.
Survivors: sons, Timmy Kappesser, Danny Kappesser, and Billy Fannin; daughters, Debbie Paine, JoAnn Gernert, Jenny Yoter, and Rita Dowell; and sisters, Marie Stoess and Alice Jeannette Holloway.
Service: Noon Friday, November 4, 2022, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Kingswood. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Commented