BEAVER DAM — Raymond Keith Lanier, 60, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Mr. Lanier was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Muhlenberg County. He had a mowing business and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Ida Arvina Lanier; and sister, Charlotte Fulkerson.
He is survived by his wife, Holly Quisenberry; daughters, Myra (Bryan) Staples, Christy Stewart, Shannon Lanier (Brent) Powers, and Savannah Lanier; son, Matthew Wood; eleven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
