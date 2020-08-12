HARDINSBURG — Raymond McGuffin, age 82 of Constantine, KY died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Sue McGuffin; daughters, Rayetta Boone and Robin Henning; and sisters, Katherine Hager, Mae Fern Spradlin and Beulah Johnson.
Private funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Constantine United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Walk through visitation will be held on from 10:30 a.m. tp 1 p.m. on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Constantine United Methodist Church Cemetery.
