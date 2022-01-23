Beaver Dam — Raymond “Pee Wee” Morris, 48, of Beaver Dam, passed away Friday, Jan. 21st, 2022, at Ohio County HealthCare. He was born on Dec. 16, 1973, in Ohio County to Judy Ann Simpson Bryant and the late Raymond Morris. He was preceded in death by his brother, Damon Lee Morris and his step-father, Bill Bryant.
Pee Wee loved dirt track racing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 16 years, Sylvia Whitaker Morris; his Mother, Judy Ann (Simpson) Bryant; three Sons, Gunner Morris, Camden Morris and Dakota Morris; two Daughters, Kesha (Steven) Chinn and Trisha Easterling; one Sister, Ruby (Jaun) Chavez; and Five Grandchildren, Justin, Robie, Danika, Sophee and Jaycee.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Kenny Shepherd and Bro. David Hall officiating. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, Jan. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at East Providence Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
