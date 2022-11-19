RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — Raymond L. Riddle, Jr., 86, was better known as “Ray”, “Roy”, “Dad”, “Grandpa”, or “Junior” to his family and friends. In his later years, he was fond of watching TV. He especially liked old westerns from the 50s and 60s and football, college on Saturdays and professional on Sundays. While doing so, he would often drift off for several minutes at a time. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, he passed into Eternal Sleep. We, his family and friends, will miss him.
Ray raised three children with his wife Eva Gertrude before she passed in 2002. He later married Ann Johnson, “A.J.”, who now survives him.
During his working years, Ray Worked for the State of North Carolina. After retirement, he worked almost as much in helping to raise his grandchildren in Rome, Georgia, and volunteering at his church there, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. He was an active and proud member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a giver and enjoyed being of service to others. He worked to make the world a little better than he found it. He did so, and the world is a little worse now that he has moved on.
He is survived by his three children, Mike, Eva (Van Aken), and Jeff; sister, Joan Collins; brother, George; grandchildren, Christian and Phillip Riddle, Jacob and Ryan Van Aken, Emily Riddle, Maria Kazakova, and Alexey Kazakov; along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ray would not want a fuss being made over his passing. So, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Knights of Columbus at kofc.org or Saint Mary’s Catholic Church at smcrome.org.
Ray had lots of well-known “Ray-isms,” and we will close with this one” “Be safe, be happy, be proud!”
