Raymond Russell Tretter I, 97, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Detroit on Jan. 13, 1922. Ray retired from General Electric where he worked as a computer system analyst for 29 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Men's Club and the Senior Bridge Club. Ray was a former member of the United States Army. He enjoyed bridge, golf, traveling and camping.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife in 2001, Geraldine Frances Tretter; his son, Raymond Russell Tretter II; and his sister, Ruth Sloan.
Ray is survived by his children, Sandra (Richard) Guckenberger of Florida, Douglas Tretter and Donna (Gary) Pickrell, both of Owensboro, and Stephen (Bonnie) Tretter of Florida; his grandchildren, Karen (Medard) Krampe, Kathy (James) Petersen, Darlene (Charlie) Guckenberger, Rich (Tara) Guckenberger, Chris Guckenberger, Sonya (Danny) Lenhof, Raymond R. "Trey" Tretter III, Clarke Nash, Jacquelyn (Michael) Parker, Kelley (Glenn) Kosse, Lexy (Ari) Lurie, Douglas "Phillip" (Leah) Tretter Jr., Jason (Cathy) Pickrell, Josh (Katie) Pickrell and Russell, Larabelle and Hannah Tretter; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mary "Babe" Schmitt.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church with Father John Vaughan officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be Monday at St. Joe Cemetery in Evansville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
