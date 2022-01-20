GREENVILLE — Raymond Stewart Camplin, 80, of Greenville, died on January 19, 2022, at Hillside Manor Nursing Home in Madisonville after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 24, 1941, in Muhlenberg County, the son of Joshua Harrison Camplin and Ruthie Mae Stewart Camplin. He was of the baptist faith and was a UMWA coal miner for 43 years for Peabody Coal Company, River Queen Mine.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 52 years Betty Lou Miller Camplin in 2020; his son Jeffery Lawrence Camplin in 1989; and seven brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Ramona Gail (Jewell Sorrels) Camplin of Greenville; one granddaughter, Raven Colby Steele of Greenville; one great-grandson, Elijah Stewart Penrod of Greenville; one brother, Leonard (Alice) Camplin of St. Charles; one brother-in-law, David (Sandra) Miller of Rosewood; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 21 at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. on Friday, January 21 until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
