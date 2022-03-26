Raymunda Wedding Calhoun, 83, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. She was born April 6, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Louis and Oma Hagan Wedding. Raymunda was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she was a lector and musician and attended Bible study classes. She was a St. Mary’s High School (now Trinity High School) graduate and received her B.S. degree from Brescia College. Raymunda was retired as a teacher after 40 years at St. Mary’s School in Whitesville and enjoyed volunteering at the Riverpark Center and the Bluegrass Museum. She was also a member of the Kentucky Right To Life and the Owensboro Choral Society and was a big supporter of the Owensboro Catholic High School Band. Raymunda was an avid reader, enjoyed working puzzles, traveling, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Murry Calhoun on December 20, 2018; siblings, Sue (Joseph) Sapp, Paul (Mary Ann) Wedding, Louis Wedding, and Charlie (Theresa) Wedding; a daughter-in-law, Nicole Calhoun on January 18, 2020; and two brothers-in-law, Coy Howard, and William Calhoun.
Surviving are her two sons, John M. Calhoun II and wife Lauren of Owensboro and Patrick Calhoun of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Jack, Michael, Katie, and Addison Calhoun, all of Owensboro; her siblings, Mary Howard of Owensboro and James Wedding and wife Judy of Dixon; and two sisters-in-law, Faye Calhoun and Birdie Wedding, both of Owensboro.
The Funeral Mass for Raymunda will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owensboro Catholic High School Band, c/o OCHS, 1524 W. Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, KY 42301.
