BREMEN — Reba Ann Shaver, 87, of Bremen, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at her daughter’s house in Owensboro. Mrs. Shaver was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Buttonsberry. She owned a grocery store, and later a florist, and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping and going out to eat.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John C. Phelps; second husband, Roy Shaver; parents, Walter and Mary Wood; sister, Ovellia Phelps; brothers, Haynes Ray Wood, Hugh H. Wood, and Billy Wood; step-son, Perry Shaver; grandson, Travis Swentner; and sons-in-law, Gary Swentner and Chris Wright.
She is survived by her children, Debbie Swentner of Owensboro, Jim (Phyllis) Phelps of Beaver Dam, Kathy (Bret) Hudson of Utica, and Cindy Wright of Bremen; step-daughter, Kathy (Bill) Loney of Henderson; grandchildren, Krista (Billy) Fogle, Brent (Jennifer) Phelps, Lindsay Phelps, Loran Phelps, Jessica (Kyle) Lashley, Amanda (Sean) Miller, Jennifer Jones, and Laura Wright; step-grandchildren, Billy Loney, Joe Loney, and John Shaver; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Tommy (Linda) Wood of Morgantown.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Bethlehem Baptist Church, 200 Bethlehem Church Road, Bremen, KY 42325.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
