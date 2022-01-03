HARTFORD — Reba Brown, 90, of Hartford, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her home. She was born in Williamsburg to the late William Arthur and Junice Angel Prewitt. She was a very faithful Christian and a member of Bible Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and was always there for anyone who needed anything.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman J. Brown; two sons, Kent Brown and Roger Brown; and four grandchildren, Jason Brown, Roger Brown Jr., Pam Henderson and Brandy Henderson.
Survivors include a daughter, Norma Henderson; three sons, William Keith (Karen) Brown, Craig (Sandy) Brown and Terry Brown; two brothers, Otto Prewitt and Troy Prewitt; a sister, Pauline Atkins; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Kathy Brown and Tina Brown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Eastern Kentucky.
Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Byron Pryor officiating. Burial will be in Clear Run Cemetery near Hartford. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
