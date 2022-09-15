Reba Nell Farley, 82, of Owensboro, passed away under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Union County native was born November 7, 1940, to the late Vernie C. Cates and Nevline Wilson Cates. Reba graduated from Sturgis High School, class of 1958. She was employed at Owensboro Health and Regional Hospital and retired in 2015. Reba was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Reba also was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Cates.
Survivors include her son, Kevin Cowan of Eddyville; daughter, Vicky Tapp of Paducah; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Providence.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Owensboro Health Foundation, P.O. Box 22505, Owensboro, KY 42304.
Condolences and memories for Reba’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
