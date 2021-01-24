NEWBURGH, Ind. — Reba Vincent Devine, 83, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away at 5:41 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Reba was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Muhlenberg County to Albert Vincent and Pauline (Evans) Vincent. She attended Bremen High School in Breman. Reba worked in sales for several years, the jewelry department at K-Mart in Newburgh and more recently as a receptionist for Action Staffing. She was a longtime member, youth leader and Sunday school teacher at First Southern Baptist Church.
Reba is survived by her sons, Michael Devine and Keith Devine; grandchildren Kristi Nelson (Chris), Kyle Devine, Katie Devine, Morgan Devine, Logan Devine, Ashlyn Devine and Taryn Reynolds (Steve); five great-grandchildren; sister Scharrlet Markwell; and brother Randy Vincent (Linda).
Reba is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Pauline; her loving husband of 58 years, Bobbie Gerald Devine; brother Allen Vincent; and sister Beverly Gish.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, Indiana, with Pastor David Cullison officiating.
Burial will be in New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Bremen. Friends may visit from noon until time of service Sunday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
A livestream will be available beginning 20 minutes prior to the service time. Please visit www.boonefuneralhome.net, select your loved one’s obituary, scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Live Stream.”
Memorial Contributions may be made to First Southern Baptist Church Library Fund, 25 S. Cullen Ave., Evansville, IN 47715.
Arrangements are being handled by Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Ave., Evansville, IN.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
