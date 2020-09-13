Rebeca “Becky” Horton Renfrow, 55, of Utica, passed away peacefully Sept. 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 2, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Rondal and Faye Carroll Horton. Becky served as a human resource generalist for Hon Company for 20 years. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Living Faith Baptist Church. Becky enjoyed going on cruises, spending time with her grandkids and attending church. In her free time, she loved sewing and her Saturday shopping trips with her daughters.
Becky is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ray Renfrow; her daughters, Jennifer (Justin) Geary of Utica and Brittany Renfrow (J. Dylan James) of Beaver Dam; her grandchildren, Hadley, Hudson and Hendrix Geary; her brother, Alan (Elaine) Horton; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Living Faith Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Renfrow are encouraged to be within current health and safety directives and to wear personal protective masks.
Memories or messages of condolence for the family of Becky Renfrow may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented