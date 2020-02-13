Rebecca Ann Bowlds, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Henderson on Jan. 11, 1948, to the late William and Mary Edge Sandefur. Rebecca was retired from Kenco, where she worked in quality control. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Rebecca loved her dogs, Missy, Tank, Maisey and Gunner.
Along with her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Mattingly; and her niece, Tonya.
Rebecca is survived by her husband of 55 years, Charles D. Bowlds; her children, Teri Archie, Kristy (J.D.) Warnock and Steven D. Bowlds, all of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Phyllis Sandefur, Larry (Teresa) Sandefur and Regina Howard.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
