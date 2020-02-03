Rebecca Ann Reeise, 55, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Gallion, Ohio on June 11, 1964, to the late James Sanford Collins and Imogene Hamilton Collins, who survives. Becky enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, shopping, watching game shows, racing and going on cruises. She especially loved times spent with her family and helping with Special Olympics. Becky was a member of Audubon Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Larry Reeise, in 1992.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen A. Reeise; sons Michael A. Reeise and Chris T. Reeise; mother Imogene Collins; siblings Brenda Brake, Sam Collins (Kelley), John Collins (Dereda), Scott Collins (Carla), Barbara Collins
and Billie Pritchett (Jim); and a large extended family
of cousins, nieces
and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Special Olympics of Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
