Rebecca Anne Frantz, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 27, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 16, 1944, in Jefferson County to the late Milton and Louise Conkright Teasley.
Rebecca, a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orand B. Dowell; and siblings, Milton Teasley, Brenda Roebuck, Pam Chapman, and Kathy Stephens.
Surviving are her husband, James Frantz Jr.; children, Lisa Vanover, Raymond Dowell, Roger (Tina) Dowell, Tina (Tracy) Hamilton, David (Jennifer) Dowell, Mike Frantz and Kristy (Seth) Nalley; siblings, Janice (Wayne) York, Sherry Nash, Michael Teasley, Steve Teasley, Vicky Hart and Mark Masterson; a special cousin, Connie Jo Caldwell; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at noon Wednesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and again from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Prayers will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
All of those who wish to honor and remember Rebecca in person at the visitation or service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen's Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
