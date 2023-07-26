Rebecca “Becky” Ann Miller, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. She was born Nov. 21, 1974, in Middletown, New York.
Becky had a true servant’s heart. She made a career of helping people which started as a crisis counselor at OASIS. Later, she worked as a DSP at Puzzle Pieces for several years before accepting a position at Wendell Foster as a residential training advocate. Becky dedicated her life to supporting others and had a true gift for it. Outside of work, Becky loved to crochet and hang out with her grandson, Bryson. Though she faced many hardships, Becky maintained a positive outlook on life and always counted her blessings. Becky will be best remembered for her big hugs, rare heart, and ability to make anyone feel like family.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Shaun Conklin (Hadley Shepherd); grandson, Bryson; grandmother, Janet Bednar; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
