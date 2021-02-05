Rebecca “Becky” Bowman, 62, of Utica, passed away Tuesday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 25, 1958, to Frank and Loretta Johnston in Owensboro. Becky was an avid boater and loved spending time with her family poolside and at Kentucky Lake. She worked at Owensboro Hospital and loved spending time with her two grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Johnston; and her daughter, Ashley Lynn Anthony.
Becky leaves behind her husband of 42 years, Barry Bowman; brother Frank (Amy) Johnston of Louisville; Fran (Keith) Linbach of Cincinnati; and two grandsons Jacob and Riley Tuner of Utica.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
