Rebecca “Becky” L. Mendez, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Stamford, Texas, native was born Nov. 15, 1953, to the late Manuel and Mary Adelina Mendez. Becky graduated from Stamford High School (class of 1971) and eventually moved to Owensboro. She had a great work ethic and was employed at several places, including Packaging Unlimited for over 20 years. Becky was a selfless person who served others, including caring for her elderly mother and helping raise her younger siblings. She loved Bingo, going to the casino, watching Golden Girls and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Becky was easygoing but very protective of her family, who she loved dearly. She made friends quickly and was an active and devoted member of Third Baptist Church, where she served faithfully.
In addition to her parents, Becky was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary J. Mendez and Rosie Mendez; and a brother, Joe Mendez.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Michelle Sanchez (Isaiah Brown) and Rosa Reyna (Derek Bray); son Angel Reyna Jr.; seven grandchildren, Marlana Sanchez (Brandon Todd), Domonic Sanchez, Dallas Sanchez, Ciera Reyna (Trevor Beck), Isaiah Grace, Keagen Bray and Karter Bray; one great-grandchild, MaKinley Beck; sister Martha Mendez; brother Adam Mendez (Carmen); half-sister Angie Mendez; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many close friends that loved her dearly.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences for the family of Becky Mendez may be left at www.glenncares.com.
