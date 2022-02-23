Rebecca Blankenship, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Heartford House while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, after a long fight with internal complications. She was born April 25, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Nell Margaret Burton Butler. Becky was married to Roy Blankenship for over 20 years and was blessed with six children. She retired from Owensboro Health Morrisons, and she was extremely proud of the certificate she received from there for her years of service. Becky cherished her neighbors, whom she often would buy gifts for to show her appreciation for their love and kindness. She was very proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Becky enjoyed taking trips, sightseeing, visiting family and friends, and eating at different restaurants, hopefully covering them all, this being her reward after doctors’ visits, if the wheels were rolling then she was up for the ride. She also loved her flower garden, sitting in her swing and watching the birds come to her feeders, and collecting and watching DVD movies.
Becky was the kindest and most humble person you would have ever met and will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Wayne Eugene Blankenship, and her ex-husband, Roy E. Blankenship of Corbin.
Becky is survived by her five children, Terri M. Gutierrez (Olmedo) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kay Everett (Phil) of Rockport, Indiana, Roy L. Blankenship (Kathy) of Owensboro, Mary Ann Wilson of Owensboro, and Gary “Ray” Blankenship (Melissa) of Lewisport; seven grandchildren, Travis Blankenship, Megan Blankenship, Logan Blankenship, Christopher Gutierrez, Kelsey Hayse, Hannah Snyder, and Anthony Gutierrez; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Lee “Butch” York Sr. (Cathy) of Smyrna, Tennessee, and William Anthony York (Jane) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and also several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences for the family of Becky may be left at www.glenncares.com.
