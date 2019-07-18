HARDINSBURG -- Rebecca Paulette Strader Curry, 76, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education as a teacher.
Survivors include her husband, James W. Curry Jr.; and a brother, Johnnie Strader.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Bethany Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Hosparus.
