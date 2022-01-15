Rebecca Dee Vinson Jackson, age 77, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born on April 27, 1944, to the late Harry Eugene and Dixie Earline Martin Fox in Crittenden County. She was a member of Cave Springs General Baptist Church in Crittenden County. Rebecca love to read, cook for her family and making beautiful keepsakes through her crocheting skills.
She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Elliotte Earl Jackson; daughters, Jerilyn Vinson of Daviess County and Robin Newill of Crittenden; sons, Christopher Vinson of Muhlenberg, Michael Vinson of Crittenden and Raymon Vinson of Caldwell; 13 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 43 years, Jerry Douglas Vinson and daughter, Dixie DeeAnn Vinson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Black officiating. Burial will follow in the Rowland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to FOH’S Hall in Marion, KY, 201 N. Walker Street, Marion, KY 42064.
You may light a candle or leave a message at www.morgansfuneral home.com.
