Rebecca Jean Dennis Daugherty, 60, of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro on March 10, 1959, to the late Columbus Dennis and Irene Harrison Dennis. Rebecca loved frogs, Green Bay Packers, the color purple, garage sales and her dog, Ruby Lou. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles C. Dennis, Willie Dennis, Christine Evans, Shirley Keller, Jessie Dennis and Wayne Dennis.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, William "Billy" Daugherty; sons Steve Abrams, Charles Abrams (Charity) and Joe Anthony; daughters Virginia Murray (Chris) and Whitney Shouse; grandchildren Mason, Carson, Addison, Chris, Matthew, Sonny, Austin, Ava, Collett, Olivia and Jaycie; a brother, Robert Dennis; a longtime friend, Brenda Terry; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be on from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Rebecca Daugherty Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
