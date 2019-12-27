REYNOLDS STATION -- Rebecca Jean Millay, 67, of Reynolds Station, passed away Dec. 25, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born Dec. 7, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Carl Louis and Mattie Jean Stewart Henry. Becky graduated from Owensboro High School in 1971. She went on to become Miss Owensboro going on to the Miss Kentucky pageant. As a graduate of Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, Becky was passionate about education and retired in 2018 as a principal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Ricky; and a sister, Vicki Henry, both in 1957.
She is survived by two sons, Chad Millay of Clarksville and Chase Sandefur of Atlanta; three brothers, Carl Henry Jr., Steve (Vicki) Henry and Tony (Paula) Henry; along with uncles, aunts and cousins.
Becky will be greatly missed.
There will be no services. Burial will be at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be may at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
