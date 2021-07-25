Rebecca Lane “Becky” (Sam to her Dad) Johnson of Owensboro passed away at her home Wednesday, July 21, 2021. She was born in Hartford on Feb. 25, 1960, to the late William H. “Bill” and Barbara G. Johnson, surviving.
Becky was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Wildcat Marching Band. She worked 27 plus years as a radiologic and MRI technician at the hospital in Owensboro. Becky loved to grow daylilies, collect Raku pottery and was an avid Wildcat basketball and women’s softball fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; grandparents Delmar and Effie Gray and Otis and Nell Johnson; and her much loved cat, Tai Logan.
She is survived by her mother, Barbara G. Johnson; sister Sherry; cousin/brother Steve McKenney (Billi); and Madison Paige “Maddy,” her other cat.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Dale Carden officiating. Friends may visit with Becky’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family requests donations be made to the Bowling Green-Warren County Animal Shelter, where she adopted Maddy and Tai, or the animal shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Rebecca Lane “Becky” Johnson by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
