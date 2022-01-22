Rebecca Lavon Cart (Becky) passed to be with her Savior and best friend, Jesus Christ.
Becky loved reading her Bible and sharing her faith about the gift of salvation. She believed “true success is ending up in heaven.” She achieved that success on January 12.
She was born in Owensboro, on August 26th, 1946, to the late William Lewis Cart and Eugenia Lea Cart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Todd Hidenrite.
Becky was a surgical technician at Owensboro Daviess County Hospital. However, her true passion was to be a pioneer in food design. She owned a catering company in Nashville, Tennessee for 22 years. Her clients included gospel singer CeCe Winans, through whom she was able to meet Whitney Houston. She’s also catered for Ricky Skaggs, Waylon Jennings, the christening for Jennings’s son Shooter, and Vanderbilt University Medical School, just to name a few. She even had the privilege of meeting Muhammad Ali at one of her functions! She dazzled everyone with her talent and creative mind.
In 1989 she was named caterer of the year for mastering the art of food design. Presentation was her trademark and what made her well known in the catering circles of Nashville.
She had a rich and full life and all because of her love for Jesus. “God is so good,” she would always say, “God is good.”
She is survived by James (Jimmy) Henderson, the love of her life; Dawnya L. Sabol (Jon-Claude), Anna C. Tidwell (Caleb), John Jeremiah Schartung; her siblings, William Anthony Cart (Connie), Patricia (Patsy) Morris, Kathy Nichols (Don), Christopher Cart (Janice), and Linda Ruth Beam.
Becky had 11 grandchildren, Eric, Kelsey, Chrisney, Lindsey, Chase, Kayla, Dillon, Tyler, August, Ariana, and Kingston. She also had 13 great-grandchildren. She loved her grand and great-grandbabies dearly and would enthusiastically share her love for Jesus with them.
Rebecca will be missed greatly, however, knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus, our Lord and savior, will give all her family members peace and comfort.
The Family will be having a private celebration of Rebecca’s Life.
The Family requests you make any donation you can in Rebecca’s name to the Cure Alzheimer’s fund. Help find a cure to this unforgiving disease that so many of our loved ones have battled, and lost.
Online messages of condolence may be made at Halo Cremations.
Commented