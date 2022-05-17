CLOVERPORT — Rebecca Mary Brockway, 83, of Cloverport, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Survivors: sons, David Brockway, John (Amanda) Brockway, Richard Brockway, and Douglas Brockway; daughters, Melody Fuller, Debora (Wendall) Woods, Beckymay (Mitchell) Bradley, Nancy Brockway, and Carol (Frank) Sago; and sister, Ora (Kenneth) Holley.
Per her request, cremation will be awarded, and no services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date with her pastor and nephew-in-law, Rev. William Basham officiating.
