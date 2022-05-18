Rebecca Moreland, 101, of Owensboro, passed away May 12, 2022. She was born August 10, 1920, in Claude, Texas to the late Samuel and Laura Hawes. Rebecca was formerly a member of Seven Hills Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Sammy Gene Hawes and Louis W. Hawes and two infant brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Cecil (Devina) Lee of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Stephen Charles Moreland of Owensboro; brother, Carl Hawes of Ensor; sisters, Elizabeth Anderson of Mooresville, Indiana and Marcella Bell of Bradenton, Florida; grandchildren, Darvin (Jamie) Couch of Blue Ridge, Georgia and Andy Rhodes of Canton, Georgia; great-grandchild, Taylor Couch of Blue Ridge, Georgia; niece, Dixie Faulk of Bowling Green; nephews, David Hawes, Carl Hawes, Dennis, Billy, and Mark Bell, and Donnie, Gary, and Bruce Anderson; and sister-in-law, Margaret Hawes of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented