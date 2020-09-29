GRAHAM — Rebecca Mozelle Vandiver, 55, of Graham, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a housekeeper at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri LeAnn Vandiver and Shellie Lynn Vandiver; stepsons Danny Vandiver and James Vandiver; brothers, Alan Rolley and Dennis Rolley; and sister, Benita Cobb.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
