HORSE BRANCH — Rebecca P. Morris, 70, of Horse Branch, died on Friday, April 22, 2022 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. John David Morris; sons, Johnny Morris (Crystal Scarberry) and Ben Morris; siblings, Jay Phelps, Audrey Wilson, Lida Murphy, Lori Parks, Jimmy Phelps and Billy Phelps.
Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Rebecca P. Morris Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
