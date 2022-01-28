Hawesville — Rebecca S. Taylor, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Louisville May 29, 1952 to the late Walter and Wanda Shown Snider. Rebecca enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Megan (Jarrad) McCormick; grandchildren, Allyson, Emily, Jayla, Jacelyn and Eli; sister, Darlene Grace; brothers, Rayburn Snider, David Snider and Stacy Snider along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented