SACRAMENTO — Rebecca Saddler Peveler completed her earthly journey and went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 1, 2020. Rebecca was born May 4, 1936, to John and Annie Duvall Saddler near Rosewood.
In January 1961, she married the love of her life, Bobby Peveler. They moved to Louisville. They joined Lynn Acres Baptist Church. While there, Rebecca was a children’s Sunday school teacher, GA leader, WMU member and worked in church daycare. God blessed their lives with two sons, David in 1962 and Michael in 1965. In 1981, they moved to Sacramento and rejoined New Harmony Baptist Church, where Rebecca was children’s Sunday school teacher, WMU member, served on the hospitality committee and was the church custodian for more than 25 years.
Those that have gone on before her include her mom in 1965; her dad in 1975; her son, David, in 1985; her husband in 2005; and four sisters, Eunice Carver Ellis, Rachel Boganowski, Mae Skipworth and Sue Vincent.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Michael, whom she loved very much; her sister, Martine Revelette; and two brothers-in-law, Herman Vincent, and Winford Peveler and wife Pat. She was loved by all of her nieces and nephews.
A drive-through visitation for Ms. Peveler will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Ms. Peveler will be private for immediate family only, with private burial in New Harmony Cemetery. Brother Mike Neal will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
