Rebecca Sue Boone, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Signature Healthcare Hillcrest. She was born in Owensboro to the late Von and Ellen Grace Hoagland Norris.
Mrs. Boone was a dedicated homemaker who belonged to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church. She was a devout Christian lady who never met a stranger.
Rebecca is survived by her husband of 50 years, Chuck Boone; a sister, Kathy Westmoreland; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Gladys Boone.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. 3rd St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
