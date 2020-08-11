DRAKESBORO — Rebekah Jean Tabb, 40, of Drakesboro, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her sons, Dakota Knight, Dalton Elitzer, Derek Elitzer, and Daven Canary; mother, Debbie Jean Canary; and sisters, Jana Canary and Tiffany Canary.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
