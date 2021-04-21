Redia Gail Leibee, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. She was born in Belfry to the late Fayette and Marie Smith Scott.
Redia retired from Walmart as an assistant manager after more than 20 years of service. She spent her younger years as a dedicated homemaker and was very involved in the deaf community while living in Ohio. Ms. Leibee was an avid reader and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Priscilla Vobroucek; and a brother, Woody Scott.
Redia is survived by a daughter, Lisa Howe (Patrick) of Philpot; a son, Don Leibee (Lisa) of Owensboro; grandchildren Jacob Leibee (Qwendolyn), Tiffany Howe (Devin Matlock), Chance Leibee, Theresa Schwartz and Elizabeth Schwartz; great-grandchildren Madilyn, Hadleigh, Payton and Gunnar; sisters Ruth Ann James of Benton and
Arlenis Lott of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a brother, Dennis Scott of Murray.
Public visitation will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Ms. Leibee shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
