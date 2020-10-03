BEECH GROVE — Ree Ree Cheatham, 73, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her home in Beech Grove. Lavonna Marie Cheatham was born on Nov. 8, 1946, in Beech Grove to the late Wilbur Kenneth and Dorothy Mae Ambrose Pillow, was married to James Glenn Cheatham on June 12, 1965, and was better known as Ree Ree to both her family and friends. Ree Ree retired as postmaster from the Beech Grove Post Office and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Sebree. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ree Ree was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jimmy Cheatham, who died on Sept. 4, 2019; by a son, James Anthony Cheatham; and by her brother, Butch Pillow.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Cheatham (Callie) of Beech Grove and Woody Cheatham (Jessie) of Chelsea, Alabama; four grandchildren, Trevor Cheatham, Allie Cheatham, Maddison Cheatham and Andrew England; and two sisters, Ouida Moore of Calhoun and Nesie Powell of Beech Grove.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Father Hosea Jimenez officiating. Burial will be in the St. Benedict Cemetery in Beech Grove. Friends may visit with Ree Ree’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Calhoun. Prayer services for Ree Ree will be 6 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. Ree Ree’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Ree Ree’s visitation prayer and funeral services will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Ree Ree Cheatham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Cemetery Fund, 180 Kentucky 136 W., Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Ree Ree at musterfuneralhomes.com.
