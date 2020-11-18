SLAUGHTERS — Reeson Wesley Walker, 58, of Slaughters, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born in Gary, Indiana, on Feb. 12, 1962, to Larry and Gail Ann (Semchuck) Walker.
Reeson was a graduate of South Hopkins High School Class of 1980 and a member of Onton United Methodist Church. He was a mechanic for the Kentucky Department of Transportation and worked at several coal mines and garages.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle (Morehead) Walker of Slaughters; parents Larry and Gail Walker of Nortonville; one uncle, David Semchuck of Crown Pointe, Indiana; two sisters, Eddi Ann Plock (Brian) of Crofton and Larrie Sue Moody (Tom) of Madisonville; one brother, Dustton (Susie) Walker of Madisonville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be noon Saturday at Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel. Pastor Marty Robinson and Pastor Chris Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in New Salem Cemetery in Slaughters. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to New Salem Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 391, Sebree, KY 42455.
