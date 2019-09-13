CALHOUN -- Regena B. Lewis, 84, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept.12, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Medical Center. Regena Bell Ratliff was born Sept. 13, 1934, in McLean County to the late Hulen and Josephine Katherine Wilson Ratliff and was married to Charles Edward Lewis until his death. Regena retired from Swedish Match in Owensboro and was a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for more than 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and caring for her son, Chucky.
Survivors include a son, Charles "Chucky" Lewis of Calhoun; a sister, Donna Allen of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Regena's family from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Regena B. Lewis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; c/o Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your memories and photos of Regena at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented