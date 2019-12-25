Regina Ann Farmer, 81, loving mother of two, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in her home.
Regina was born on Feb. 23, 1938, in Owensboro, to James and Marie Brockman. She graduated from Owensboro Technical High School in 1956. Regina had a passion for Jesus and helping others, and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She loved visiting with family, especially with her great-grandchildren. She was an avid QVC shopper, bowler, and card player. She was known for her love of watching anything sports-related, but especially the Chicago Bulls and L.A. Lakers. She enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty and Willie Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Marie Brockman, and brother Bobby Blandford, all from Owensboro.
She is survived by her daughters, Pam (Eddie) Morris of Whitesville and Donna Harrison of Fordsville; brother, Eugene (Peggy) Brockman of Evansville, Indiana; sister-in-law, Joyce Blandford of Owensboro; grandchildren, Michael Farmer, George (LaPorsha) Farmer, Jennifer (Derrick) Simpson and Gina (Brian) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Kyndall and Jase Farmer, Taygan and Tessa Mitchell, and baby girl Simpson; and a whole host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky or The Wounded Warrior Project.
The funeral service for Regina Farmer will be 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of service.
Memories and condolences for the family of Regina Farmer may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented