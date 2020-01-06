MADISONVILLE -- Regina Ann "Jeannie" Southard, 71, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 6, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Walter Conkright and Clarice Payne Conkright.
Jeannie was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and was a preschool teacher. She loved her grandchildren and her babies. Her passion was taking care of all her children at the Learning and Growth Center.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom Southard; three daughters, Christy (Ted) Adkins of Hanson, Angie (Andy) Wilson of Paducah, and Beth (Paul) Kirkwood of Hanson; one sister, Debbie Oberst of Owensboro; one brother, Tony Conkright of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Christopher Wilson, Keaton Wilson, Conner (Justin) Gentry, Kendall Adkins, Lauren Adkins, Layne Adkins, and Ella Kirkwood; one great-grandchild, Adalyn Wilson; one niece, Kerrie Overall and one nephew, James Conkright.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Ted Adkins, Andy Wilson, Paul Kirkwood, Keaton Wilson, Christopher Wilson, and Justin Gentry. Honorary pallbearers will be Jud Caldwell, Bill Burns, Frank Schnap, and Alan Lutz.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic School or the Learning and Growth Center. Envelopes will be available at the church.
