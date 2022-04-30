GREENVILLE — Regina Bell Vick Alexander, 76, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a seamstress at Flynn Sewing Factory.
Survivors: children, Richard DeArmond, Vickie Durall, and Thereasa Dukes, and brothers, Larry Vick and Roger Vick.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery in Kirkmansville. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented