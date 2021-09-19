Regina Carol Howard 65, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ella Dunn, as well as one grandchild, Ryan Matthew Musser.
Survivors include a daughter, Tracy Rogers and a son, James Tyrone Howard Jr., both of Louisville; brothers, Kenneth E. Dunn and Jacque Dunn of Louisville; a sister, Rita Douglas of Owensboro; one niece, Jennifer Moorman; two nephews, Kevin Dunn of Owensboro and Jason Dunn of Louisville; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Regina, You raised us to believe that all men were created equal, so treat others as you, yourself, would want to be treated; You raised us to believe that there was no obstacle too big, no mountain too tall and that hard work paid off, if you gave it your all; you raised us to believe that everyone is fighting their own battle, so be gentle, love others and always stand up for the little guy; you raised us to believe that God was the Almighty and that he loved us and that as long as we honored him, everything else would fall into place. You were our hero; you were the epitome of grace. You touched so many lives and we will all miss you greatly. Love, your children and family. Galatians 5:22-23.
