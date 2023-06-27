HARDINSBURG — Regina Dupin, 64, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Norton Hospital. She was a medical records clerk with Breckinridge Health, INC.
Survivors: son, David Dupin; sister, Phyllis Horn; and brother, David Embry.
Service: Noon Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pile Cemetery, Harned. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckenridge County Relay for Life.
