GREENVILLE — Regina Faye Roberts, 71, of Greenville, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and member of Little Mission Church.
Survivors include her husband, Grady Roberts; son Robbie Roberts; daughters Tracy Humphreys, R{span}eba Jewell Legrand, Jenniffer Dockery, Anna Jean Blake and Tiffany Bratcher; brother Gerald Glenn Rolley; and sister Agnes Bryant.{/span}
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
