UTICA — Regina “Jeanie” Vanover, 77, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at her home in Utica. Regina Ann Hudson was born Apr. 29, 1945, in McLean County to the late Charles and Alma Belle Ruby Hudson, was married to Donald Earl Vanover Dec. 4, 1965, and was better known as “Jeanie” to her family and friends. Jeanie retired from Pinkerton in Owensboro. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, being outdoors, and caring for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Donnie Vanover, who died Dec. 14, 2002.
Survivors include two sons, Donald Vanover and Troy Vanover, both of Utica; five grandchildren, Kody Vanover, Logan Vanover, Jena Vanover, Morgan Vanover, and Travis Stewart; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Billy Hudson of Apopka, Florida; and two sisters, Terry Shocklee and Cheryl Stinogle, both of Livermore.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. David Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Jeanie’s family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jeanie’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Share your memories and photos of Jeanie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented