CENTRAL CITY — Regina Karen Kittinger, 73, of Central City, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 12:29 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was a cook at Muhlenberg County Senior Citizen Center and was a member of South Carrollton United Methodist Church.
Survivors: children, Donald Kittinger, Jr. and Diane Gray, and sisters, Ida Duncan and Charlotte Sue Paquette.
Service: Noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Regina Kittinger Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented