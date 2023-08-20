Regina Kay Lear, 74, of Greenville, died on Friday, Aug. 18 at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born in Princeton, Indiana on June 29, 1949. She was a nurse’s aide and medical technician at Maple Health and Rehab and was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by a son, David (Missy) Lear; three grandchildren, Nathen (Celai) Lear, Chris (Autumn White) Lear and Landon Lear; two great-grandchildren, Abby Lear and Kenton Lear; and ex-husband, Elgan Earl (Judy) Lear.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
